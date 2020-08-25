Vernon Werner Benisch, age 77, passed away on Sunday, Aug. 23, 2020 at The Legacy of DeForest. Vernon was born Dec. 29, 1942 in Milwaukee, WI to parents Paul and Gertrude (Mueller) Benisch.
Vernon graduated from Sun Prairie High School in 1961. He worked for Smith Construction for over 23 years and then went to work for DeForest Public Schools as a head custodian, retiring in 2011. Vernon was a hard-working guy and took great pride in his work. He loved spending time with his grandchildren and was very proud of them and enjoyed watching them play sports. He loved the Wisconsin sports teams, such as the Green Bay Packers, UW Badgers and Milwaukee Brewers. During football season he would paint the lines on the high school football field. Vernon loved to play cards and enjoyed his social time with his friends at The Timbers.
He is survived by daughters, Carrie (Cal) Anderson, Becky Herricks; former son-in-law, Chris Herricks; step-children, Jessica Blavatt, Chris Seals; grandchildren, Megan and Tyler Anderson, Luke and Ella Herricks; brother, Paul (Lynn) Benisch; sisters, Margaret Benisch, Carol Benisch; nieces, nephews, and lots of very special friends.
He is preceded in death by his parents; niece Angela Benisch Gray; along with other aunts, uncles, and cousins.
The family would like to thank the staff at The Legacy of Deforest, Heartland Hospice, and the nurses at St. Mary’s Hospital.
A drive-thru visitation was held from 3-7 p.m. on Thursday, Aug. 27, 2020 at Ryan Funeral Home, 6924 Lake Road, DeForest. A private family service and military honors was held on Friday, Aug. 28, 2020 at Sun Prairie Memory Gardens.
