Carol Skalitzky Breunig

February 14, 1938 - June 14, 2022

Sun Prairie, WI - Breunig, Carol, passed away Tuesday, June 14, 2022.

Mass will be held Tuesday, June 21,2022 at 11:00 a.m. at Sacred Hearts of Jesus and Mary Catholic Church, 229 Columbus St. Sun Prairie. Visitation begins at 9:00 a.m. at the church.

