Nancy J. (Chase) McMahon

September 11, 1938 - January 23, 2021
Sun Prairie, WI - A force of nature, a teller of stories, champion of underdogs, a woman who cared. Historian, genealogist, keeper of family secrets, seeker of justice. Nancy Chase McMahon was born on September 11, 1938 to Theodore and Marcella Dolan Chase in Sun Prairie, Wisconsin and left this world suddenly on January 23, 2021. Nancy was the third of six children, and part of the 5th generation to be born in Sun Prairie. She cared deeply about Sun Prairie history and was proud to be of service to the community.
Nancy married her partner in life John (Jack) McMahon on June 1, 1957 at the tender age of 18. Together they raised four children: Patrick, Amanda, Michelle, and Daniel, as well as taking several others into their hearts and home, including Mary Walker, Carol Knechtges Johnson, and Greg Knechtges. She gave them all magic and adventures.
From raising children, Nancy ventured into being an advocate for Public Television. She was a founding member of "Friends for Channel 21", consulted on children's television programs including "Carrascolendas", "Freestyle", and "Checking it out" all of which aired nationally on Public Television. She was chairperson of ACNO (Associated Counsels of National Organizations) which was the advisory board for CPB (Corporation for Public Broadcasting), testified before Congressional Committees and lobbied for more funding for children's broadcasting. She was one of the first female lobbyists in Wisconsin. One of her greatest accomplishments was the ground-breaking establishment of KIDS4, a first in the world local television station run for and by kids that achieved national acclaim. In 1981 she purchased WMAD FM and put WERU AM (later WMAD AM) on the air. After her radio career, Nancy served as Development Director for Edgewood College. She was deeply committed to saving the Crosse House and Sun Prairie history including being actively involved in the 20th Century Club. Nancy was a long-standing member of TEMPO Madison, an organization dedicated to women leaders with diverse backgrounds. When once asked how to describe herself, she said "If tenacity is one of my virtues, then stubbornness may be one of my faults."
In later years, she was proud to be called "Nanny" by her grandchildren and devoted much of her time to caring for Jack. She loved spending time at their lake property in Northern Wisconsin which she considered her own piece of heaven.
Nancy was welcomed into heaven by her husband John; her parents Theodore and Marcella Chase; sisters Diane Chase Worzala and Susan Chase Dean; brother David Chase; brother-in-law Frank Worzala; sister-in-law Janet Chase; and daughter-in-law Valerie McMahon. Left to mourn her are sons Patrick McMahon and Daniel (Jeane) McMahon; daughters Amanda (William) Gordon and Michelle (Kevin) Koessl; grandchildren John (Shandi) Shipp, Jason Shipp, Sean McMahon, Kodiak Koessl, Jackson McMahon, and Jacinda Feary; great-grandchildren Saraphin and Ethan Shipp; brothers Byron Chase and Theodore (Cynthia) Chase; and countless nieces and nephews, and many, many friends.
A Mass of Christian Burial will be held at St. Albert the Great Catholic Church, 2420 St. Albert the Great Drive, Sun Prairie on Monday February 1, 2021 at 11:00 am with Monsignor Donn Heiar presiding. A private visitation will be held from 10:00 a.m. until the time of Mass. Interment will follow immediately at Sacred Hearts Cemetery.
In lieu of flowers, please make donations to the or Sacred Hearts Endowment Fund (https://shjms.org/endowment-fund) or Crosse House ( http://www.crossehouse.com/make-a-donation-become-a-member-or-volunteer.html).
"Death leaves a heartache no one can heal; Love leaves a memory no one can steal."
Cress Funeral Service
1310 Emerald Terrace
Sun Prairie, WI 53590
608-837-9054
Please share your memories at
