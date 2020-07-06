Sun Prairie
Kathleen “Kay” Julia Miller Fauerbach was born on March 4, 1925 to Clyde L. Miler and Ann Hoben Miler in Rock Rapids, IA. She died on Thursday July 2, 2020 at the age of 95.
She graduated from Rock Rapids High School in 1942 and then attended University of Wisconsin, Madison and Western College for Women in Oxford, OH.
She was united in marriage to her husband of 49 years, Robert Frederick Fauerbach on June 22, 1946 at St. Paul’s University Chapel in Madison. He preceded her in death on March 25, 1995.
Kathleen and Robert lived in Milwaukee and Madison following their marriage until 1952, when they purchased a farm and moved to Sun Prairie. They built Fauerbach’s Cork Club on that property in 1971 and operated that bar and grill until moving to rural Pardeeville in 1978. They returned to live in Sun Prairie in 1992.
Kathleen worked as an Assistant Recorder in the Wisconsin State Assembly from 1980 until her retirement in 1992.
Kathleen is survived by her children, Marcia Ann Hill, of Chandler, AZ, Kurt (Dana) Miler Fauerbach of Waunakee; her grandchildren, Rebecca Clark Dorn (Michael) of Chandler, AZ, Vanessa M. Clark of Chandler, AZ, and Robert Frederick (Elizabeth) Fauerbach of Lafayette, CO; great-grandchildren, Taylor Ann and Brady Allen Dorn, Aleksander Robert and Markus Stephen Wodzinski and Morgan James Fauerbach; and daughter-in-law Gloria J. Fauerbach of Lafayette, CO.
Her son Michael Frederick Fauerbach of Saxon, WI preceded her in death.
She was a member of Sacred Hearts Catholic Church in Sun Prairie where she sang in the Cecillian Choir for many years.
“I have three passions: football (Green Bay Packers and UW Badger fan), playing bridge which she learned in 6th grade, and debating politics.”
No services are planned.
