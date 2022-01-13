Ripon, WI - Jeffrey P. Krueck, age 65, formerly of Sun Prairie and Green Lake passed away unexpectedly of natural causes on Thursday, January 6, 2022, at his home in Ripon. Jeff was born on September 29, 1956, in Sheboygan, WI, the son of Arthur and Carol (Demmin) Krueck.
Jeff graduated from Sun Prairie High School and was a member of his high school state championship baseball team in 1974. Jeff attended the University of Wisconsin Eau Claire where he majored in business administration.
Jeff was employed by Sears/Kmart Holdings for over 20 years where he specialized in sales management, responsible for establishing new sports departments for Kmart sporting goods. Jeff's employment covered the Midwest with locations in St Louis, Mo., Cedar Rapids and Davenport IA, and Beaver Dam WI. When Jeff's dad passed away in August 2000, he returned to the Green Lake area to tend to the needs of his mother. While living in Green Lake he was an avid fisherman and was employed as a rural postal carrier.
Jeff is survived by his brothers: James (Kathy Carlson) Krueck of McFarland, WI, and Steven (Lawrence Bailey) Waldheim of New York, NY; sister, Sandra (Gary) Brendemuehl and his nephew and niece Eric and Taylor of Sun Prairie, WI. He is preceded in death by his parents, sister, Jane Krueck, and nephew, Alex Krueck.
Per the wishes of the family, cremation will take place. A Celebration of Life and service will be held for Jeff in Sun Prairie, WI at later date. Divine Passage Funeral Home in Ripon is serving the family. Divinepassagefunerals.com
