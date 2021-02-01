Herbert Malzacher

March 28, 1938 - January 20, 2021

Waunakee, WI - Herbert Malzacher, age 82, passed away on Wednesday, January 20, 2021, at Wm. S. Middleton Memorial Veterans Hospital in Madison. A Celebration of Life will be held at a later date. For further details and your condolences, please visit www.caringbridge.org.

Tuschen-Newcomer Funeral & Cremation

Sun Prairie, WI 608-837-5400

www.newcomerfh.com

