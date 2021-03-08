Paul O Benisch

February 28, 1947 - February 28, 2021
Oregon, WI - On February 28, 2021, Paul Oliver Benisch finally put his hard-working hands and mind to rest. Paul had an engaging sense of humor and a spirit that many gravitated towards. He turned 74 on the day of his passing.
Paul was born on February 28, 1947 in Columbus, WI to Paul and Gertrude (Mueller) Benisch. They lived on the family farm outside Sun Prairie until 1961. Paul attended Sacred Hearts School in Sun Prairie and graduated from Sun Prairie High School in 1965. A year after graduation in 1966, Paul joined the Army Reserves. He was assigned to the 826th Ordinance Company. He served in Vietnam from 1968-1969 where he earned a Bronze Star for valor during an attack on the company's ammunition dump. He was honorably discharged in 1972.
In 1968, he married Bernadette V. Edwards. From this union were born two children, Angela and Doug Benisch. The marriage ended in 1974.
He later married Lynn (Brown-Reis) in 1990 in Oregon, WI where they continued to live for many years surrounded by family and friends. Paul and Lynn made several wonderful trips to Colorado to visit his son Doug, wife Amy, and their three grand-children Charlie, Mia, and Maddie. Paul loved being a Grandfather. Although physically separated by a thousand miles, Paul kept in contact and updated on everything his grandchildren were involved in. Their trips to Colorado always involved stops by one of his favorite locations: Estes Park and Rocky Mountain National Park in Colorado. He enjoyed seeing the elk and other wildlife in their natural splendor within the park.
Carpentry was Paul's life's work that took him throughout Wisconsin and Illinois. He started with Spahn's Construction and ended in McGinn Construction in 2009. He retired in 2010. He enjoyed helping family and friends with their carpentry projects even after his retirement. He was also very proud of his work. He would often point out buildings and projects he worked on while driving by them.
In 2011, he was diagnosed with vascular dementia. His loving wife Lynn was his sole caretaker until February 2020. The VA in Madison provided excellent medical care after his diagnosis. Paul spent the last year of his life at The Wisconsin Veteran's Home at King who cared for him as their own. The family is appreciative of the care they provided. Staff at King enjoyed his one liners and sense of humor. It was a difficult year at King. The facility closed itself to visitors immediately after Paul's arrival due to the pandemic. It was not an easy transition for him to be separated from family and friends, but the staff was incredible to help him through it. There were daily calls, FaceTime when possible, cards sent, but very few visits. Fortunately, Lynn was able to visit with him on the day of his passing.
Paul is survived in death by his wife Lynn and fur baby Bandit. His son Doug (Amy) Benisch of Colorado. His precious grandchildren Charlie, Mia, and Maddie all of Colorado. His sisters Carol and Margaret Benisch of Columbus, WI. He is survived by many nieces, nephews, and other relatives. He is also survived by his many friends. Among them Gene Stormer and Mike Hilgendorf who kept in contact with him until his final day. He was preceded in death and is now reunited with his parents Paul and Gertrude Benisch, his brother Vernon Benisch, and his daughter Angela Benisch. He was preceded in death by his four-legged companions Peppy, Snuggles, Murphy, and Bubba as well.
There will be no services at this time due to the pandemic. At a later date, the family will communicate services which will include military rights.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.