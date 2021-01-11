February 20, 1984 - January 2, 2021
Sun Prairie, WI - Nicole Ann Stowell
Nicole Ann Stowell passed away unexpectedly on January 2, 2021, in Madison, WI.
Nicole was born in Alexandria, MN on February 20, 1984. She grew up with her family in Nuremberg, Germany; Colorado Springs, CO; Saugerties, NY; and Sun Prairie, WI where her father was stationed during his 20 year Army career.
Nicole loved her family and friends deeply, especially her two children Olivia and Owen.
She is survived by her children, Olivia and Owen King; parents Bradley and Beverly Stowell of Sun Prairie, WI; brother Ian Stowell (Ariel Welch) of Milwaukee, WI; Grandmother Joan Stowell of Austin, MN; Grandmother Mary Ann Rassat of Osakis, MN; Bryan and Gwen Stowell of Loveland, CO; Kathy Blocker of Longmont, CO; Jerry and Mickie Danelke of Hoffman, MN; Jeff and Shelly Bluhm of Clear Lake, MN; Andrew and Cammie Rassat of Alexandria, MN;
cousins Kelly Stowell, Travis Stowell, Hamilton Blocker; Leaonna Norling, Hailey Norling, Aaron Norling, Dalton Rassat, Gabbie Rassat; and longtime companion Kevin King.
She was preceded in death by her Grandfathers Jim Stowell and Tony Rassat, and cousin Marrissa Rassat.
There will be a private family funeral and interment at Sacred Hearts Cemetery.
Cress Funeral & Cremation Service
1310 Emerald Terrace Sun Prairie
(608) 837-9054
Please share your memories at www.cressfuneralservice.com
