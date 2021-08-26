Robert Anthony ""Bob"" Podgorski

February 15, 1937 - August 23, 2021
Sun Prairie, WI - Sun Prairie - Robert "Bob" Anthony Podgorski, age 84, passed away on Monday August 23, 2021, at the William S. Middleton Memorial Veteran's Hospital in Madison. He was born February 15, 1937, in Nanticoke, Pennsylvania to the late Stanley and Lillian (Dobrowolski) Podgorski. He married Phyllis Krueger on September 29, 1956, in St. Pius X Catholic Church in Wauwatosa.
Bob served in the U.S. Navy on the U.S.S. Orion as a sonar technician. He graduated from MSOE after his service in the Navy. Bob was a Systems Programmer and helped many local small businesses after his retirement from Humana. He was a member of the Madison Maennerchor for over 25 years. Bob is a lifetime member of The American Legion and the Polish Legion of American Veteran's. Bob's love of our country and flag was evident in his community. He frequently left American flags in people's doors and an unsigned note to please replace their worn flags with the new one he left for them. He continuously supported our active military in many ways.
Bob is survived by his wife Phyllis; children Diane (Larry) Davis, Ellen (Ian) Cameron, Don (Shelby) Podgorski, Marjorie Schultz, and Michael (Janeen) Podgorski; his ten grandchildren and fourteen great-grandchildren; his sisters Joann (Vincent) DePeppo; brother-in-law James (Karen) Krueger; and five nieces and nephews.
He is preceded in death by his parents.
A funeral service will be held at 11:00 AM on Friday August 27, 2021 at SACRED HEARTS OF JESUS AND MARY CATHOLIC CHURCH, 221 Columbus St. Sun Prairie. Visitation will be from 10:00 AM until the time of the service at the church on Friday. The service will be streamed from sacred-hearts.org/mass-videos
Memorials may be made to the William S. Middleton Veteran's Hospital Hospice, 2500 Overlook Terrace, Madison, WI 53705.
