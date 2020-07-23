MADISON/SUN PRAIRIE—Eileen M. Morgan, age 88, passed away on Friday, July 17, 2020. She was born on May 9, 1932 in Manchester, England to Arthur and Ellen (Hooper) Travis.
Eileen worked as a nurse in Cambridge, England before coming to the U.S. in 1960. She always had a caring heart for others and volunteered at the UW Hospital cancer clinics and the food pantry at Bethel Lutheran Church in Madison. She enjoyed attending theater performances, cycling, poetry and reading mysteries. Throughout her life she had an interest in learning about natural ways of healing and alternative medicine.
Eileen is survived by her children Stephen (Lois Clark) Morgan, David Morgan and Laura Morgan. She is further survived by many other relatives and dear friends. She was preceded in death by her parents; sister, Joyce Collins; brother, Arthur Travis.
Visitation will be from 11 a.m.-12 p.m. (noon) on Wednesday, July 29, 2020 at Cress Funeral Service, 1310 Emerald Terrace, Sun Prairie, WI 53590 with a funeral service to begin at 12 p.m. Eileen will be brought to her final place of rest at Roselawn Memorial Park following funeral services.
The family would like to extend their thanks to the staff at Sun Prairie Health Care Center and Agrace Hospice for the excellent care they provided to Eileen and the assistance and support they provided to family.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.