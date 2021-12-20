July 5, 1936 - December 13, 2021
Sun Prairie, WI - Dr. Alan Frederic Ketelhohn, age 85, passed away Monday, December 13, 2021 with his wife at his side. He was born on July 5, 1936 in Milwaukee, WI, to Alfred and Mabel (Sedlak) Ketelhohn. He became a child of God through Baptism on July 10, 1936 and confirmed his faith on April 12, 1950 at St. John's Lutheran Church in Wauwatosa.
On September 3, 1960, Alan married his beloved, Marianne Ruth Kitzerow at St. John's Lutheran Church. He graduated from the University of Wisconsin receiving his medical degree in 1962. The Lord granted Alan and Marianne 61 years of wedded bliss and blessed them with two children: David of Great Falls, MT and Kristin (Andrew) Huebner of Sun Prairie, WI. Additional blessings came with four grandchildren: Merissa (Daniel) Woltman, Mitchell (Katherine) Huebner, Charlotte Huebner, Samantha (Caleb) King and three great-grandchildren: Silas and Blair Huebner, and Miles Woltman.
Alan served in the US Army Medical Corp at Patterson Army Hospital, NJ from 1967-1969. Afterwards, he and Marianne moved to Denver, CO where Alan worked as an Orthopedic Surgeon and had the privilege of serving as the Chief of Orthopedics at St. Joseph's Hospital. He retired from The Denver Clinic in 1988 and consulted for the Social Security Disability Program until full retirement in 2011.
Alan's love of God and family were always first in his life. He served in many volunteer positions at Christ Our Redeemer Lutheran Church, Denver. He also had a special love and talent for gardening. He was a "Master Gardener" and maintained a large yard, with a beautiful rose garden and many perennials.
Al and Marianne moved to Sun Prairie in December of 2016 to enjoy time with their family. They are members at Peace Lutheran Church and have enjoyed the past years here where Al still loved to garden in the sun room and patio of their home.
Alan came from a loving family. He was preceded in death by his parents, sister Betty and Terry Mueller, brother Robert and Margo (Wright) Ketelhohn, father and mother-in-law Charles and Arline Kitzerow, brothers-in-law James Kitzerow and Charles Rabenhorst. Surviving family includes: Mary Jane Kitzerow, Micheal and Karen Kinzel, and Kathleen Rabenhorst, and many nieces and nephews.
God, our Lord and Savior, Jesus Christ gave Alan his Crown of Life on Monday, December 13th, 2021. "Thy will be done!"
A service will be held at Peace Lutheran Church 1007 Stonehaven Dr. Sun Prairie on Tuesday, December 28 at 11:00am with visitation beginning at 10am. He will be laid to rest at Washington Cemetery, Portland, WI in a private burial.
In lieu of flowers, gifts may be given to Peace Lutheran Church, Sun Prairie or Rainbow Hospice Care, Jefferson, WI. The family offers heartfelt thanks to all of Al's care team at Rainbow, the UW Medical System, and neighbors and friends, especially the Laiches and Mary Wagner.
