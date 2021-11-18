Robert C. Benzmiller

December 28, 1931 - November 16, 2021
Sun Prairie, WI - Sun Prairie - Robert Clemens Benzmiller, age 89, of Middleton passed away on Tuesday, November 16, 2021, at Nazareth Health in Stoughton. Bob was born into a loving Catholic family on December 28, 1931 and raised on the east side of Madison, the son of Robert and Marie (Clemens) Benzmiller. He attended St. Bernard Elementary School and Madison East High School, graduating in 1949. While in High School, he took printing classes and began working after school for Felix Kramer at Kramer Printing. Following High School, Bob proudly served his country in the U.S. Army during the Korean Conflict and was honorably discharged. After his service, he returned to Kramer's and the field of printing for over fifty years. In December 1987, Bob was presented with the Craftsman of the Month Award for 31 years of dedicated service to the field of graphic arts by the Madison Area Club of Printing House Craftsmen, where he was a charter member and served on the board of directors.
On a blind date, Bob met his future partner and love, Frances (Fran) Cerutti. They were wed October 11, 1958 in Rockford, Illinois and blessed with a beautiful family. Bob and Fran made their home in the Sun Prairie area and were active members of St. Albert the Great Catholic Church. Bob had a great love of woodworking and made many special pieces for family and friends that will forever be cherished.
Mourning his passing and celebrating his life are his wife of 63 years, Fran; son Thomas (Marlene) Benzmiller; daughter Sherry Benzmiller; granddaughters Dr. Kathrynn (James) Fee and Heather (Raj) Sultanian; great grandchildren Claire, Jeremiah, Bridget and Nathaniel Fee; sister Mary (William) MacLeish; brother-in-law Vernon Herr; many nieces and nephews; and friends, especially the staff of Nazareth Health.
Bob was preceded in death by his parents; son Andy Benzmiller; daughter Terri Benzmiller; infant son Michael; sister Ann Herr; parents-in-law Andrew and Florine Cerutti; sister-in-law and brother-in-law Louise and Clyde Greene.
A Mass of Christian Burial will be held at 11:00 AM on Friday, November 19, 2021, at ST. ALBERT THE GREAT CATHOLIC CHURCH, 2420 St. Albert the Great Dr. in Sun Prairie with Msgr. Donn Heiar presiding. Burial will be at Sun Prairie Memory Gardens. Visitation will be from 4:30 - 6:00 PM on Thursday, November 18, 2021, at Cress Funeral Home, 1310 Emerald Terrace, Sun Prairie and on Friday, November 19, 2021, from 10:00 until the time of the Mass at church.
In lieu of flowers donations can be made to the Sun Prairie Food Pantry or Agrace HospiceCare.
Bob lived a full and happy life. In his later years he coped with his dementia with grace and humor.
"A man who works with his hands is a laborer; a man who works with his hands and his brain is a craftsman; but a man who works with his hands and his brain and his heart is an artist." - Louis Nizer, American Lawyer (1902-1994)
