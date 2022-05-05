Tony was born in Madison, Wisconsin February 1, 1957. He is the fourth of five children from Harry and Helen (Mitchell) Regan. In 1962, the family moved to Sun Prairie. Upon graduating from Sun Prairie High School, Tony attended the Madison Area Technical College where he studied electronics and computer design.
After school, Tony teamed up with his brother, Jim, and formed a technology company. This business moved them from Minneapolis to Nevada and later to California. In 1994, Tony left southern California and moved to Colorado. He designed and built a beautiful house in the Red Feather Lakes area before moving to greater Fort Collins.
Tony was a circuit developer for Advanced Energies, Inc before branching out with business partner Todd Anderson to form Arapahoe Technologies. They continued to design and produce custom circuit boards for various technologies.
After retiring from Arapahoe Technologies, Tony continued to design computer systems and technologies.
He was preceded in death by his parents Harry J Regan and Helen (Mitchell) Regan. He is survived by his siblings Eileen Regan (Karen) , Kevin (Elizabeth) Regan, Avita Regan, niece Abigail Regan (Dan) and nephews Michael Regan & Mitch Regan (Brandon).
Currently, no service has been scheduled.
