Mark Daniel O'Connell

August 8, 1950 - May 10, 2022
Sun Prairie, WI - Mark D. O'Connell, age 71, passed away unexpectedly on Tuesday, May 10,
2022 at U.W. Hospital in Madison. He was born on August 8, 1950 in
Milwaukee and was the son of Daniel O'Connell and Edith (Grimm) O'Connell. He married Michelle Eliszewski on June 5, 1971 in Milwaukee. Mark received his B.S. in chemistry from Marquette University and graduated from the University of Wisconsin-Madison School of Pharmacy in 1977. He started his pharmacy career at Strudell Pharmacy in Sun Prairie in 1978 and then took over ownership of the pharmacy in 1987, renaming it O'Connell Pharmacy. In 1997, he acquired Holt Pharmacy in Sun Prairie, and in 2008 after years of steady growth of the business, Mark and Michelle moved O'Connell Pharmacy from the downtown Sun Prairie location to its current location on Grand Avenue on the west side. Thirty five years later, the many employees and customers who passed through the doors of the pharmacy over the years continued to see Mark as a trusted friend and he often said he considered his employees part of his own family.
Outside of the pharmacy, Mark enjoyed fishing, reading, puzzles, and all Wisconsin college and pro sports, although he always rooted for Marquette when they played Wisconsin. He and Michelle enjoyed many travels during their 50-year long marriage, and since their retirement, enjoyed spending time at their second home in the fall and winter near the mountains in Las Vegas. Above all, he cherished the time he spent with his family, particularly his grandchildren, who affectionately called him "Gipps". He is survived by his wife Michelle O'Connell, a son Sean (Kendra) O'Connell of Sun Prairie; grandchildren Elsa and Ronan O'Connell; a sister Cynthia Dickhut of Las Vegas, and brother-in-law John (Tammy) Eliszewski of Clinton, nephews Chris (Ann) Dickhut of Milford MA, Andrew (Traci) Eliszewski of Edgerton, Brett (MacKenzie) Eliszewski of Cottage Grove, and Marc (Taryn) Eliszewski of Clinton, as well as niece Jen (Ian) Saiki of Portland, OR and seven great-nieces and nephews.
He was preceded in death by his parents, brother Paul, and brother-in-law
Duane Dickhut. A memorial will be held on Wednesday, June 1st at the Lussier Family Heritage Center, 3101 Lake Farm Rd Madison from 3 pm to 8 pm.
A private burial is being held at Sun Prairie Memory Gardens. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to the University of Wisconsin Carbone Cancer Center. Mark did not have cancer, but had many friends and family members impacted by cancer throughout the years and in his career as a pharmacist. He was an organ and tissue donor as well and will continue giving in death as he did in life.
