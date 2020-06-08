SUN PRAIRIE—Daniel Ward Malone, age 68, passed away on Wednesday, May 20, 2020 with his family by his side. He was born on April 3, 1952 in Rockford, Illinois to Daniel Webster and Abby Jane (Ward) Malone.
Dan began his education at St. Bernadette Catholic School. He was a graduate of Boylan High School in 1970. Following high school, Dan attended the University of Notre Dame, Class of 1974, earning his Bachelor of Finance. After college, Dan found a successful career in sales where he worked 24 years for Inlander-Steindler Paper Company. He went on to marry Rhonda Lynn Herzberg on April 25, 1981.
Dan was a lover of golf, reading, and cheering on his fighting Irish! After retirement, he spent much of his free time volunteering at the food pantry and trying to create the best-looking yard in the neighborhood. Nothing compared to his love for creating memories with his family and friends – meeting for morning coffee, playing golf, visiting the farm, and celebrating special occasions with his family.
Dan is survived by his wife Rhonda; children Michael and Brittany; sister Molly Malone; brothers Pat (Kathy) Malone, Terry Malone, and Tim (Glorie) Malone; mother-in-law Athlyn Mae Herzberg; sisters-in-law Dianna Watters and Susan Herzberg; brother-in-law Ronald (Jenny) Herzberg; and several nieces and nephews.
Dan is preceded in death by his parents Daniel Webster and Abby Jane Malone, father-in-law Ronald Edward Herzberg, and brother-in-law Ray Watters.
Funeral services were private. Dan was brought by family to his final place of rest at Sacred Hearts Cemetery in Sun Prairie.
In lieu of flowers, memorials are appreciated to the family for a future charitable donation in Dan’s memory.
The family would like to extend a special thank you to “Coach” Dr. Narjust Duma and nurse Aimee for all their special care and compassion for Dan throughout his journey.
Dan, we love you forever. “GO IRISH!”
