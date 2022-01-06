Gerald R. "Jerry" Ward

Sun Prairie, WI - Gerald "Jerry" R. Ward, age 86, passed away on Friday, December 31, 2021. He was born on December 14, 1935 in Omaha, NE to Harold and Olifia (Schell) Ward. He married the love of his life, Geraldine Houlihan on August 1, 1959.
Jerry joined the U.S. Navy in 1954 and was honorably discharged after traveling around the world on both the U.S.S. Essex and the U.S.S. Badoeng Strait.
Jerry and Gerry enjoyed traveling throughout the U.S., Hawaii being a favorite, and Europe. Many fun adventures were also had traveling with Miata club. In retirement, he enjoyed being a part of the VFW and American Legion and volunteering at the Colonial Club, welcoming grandchildren and great grandchildren who affectionately called him Grampa Roar and keeping an eye on the neighborhood with his loyal canine companion, Lucie.
Jerry is survived by his children Lisa Macaulay and Gina Ward (Rob); grandchildren Brittany (Rick), Bree, Dani and Austin; and great-grandchildren Grace, Savannah, Brady, Laurel and Charlotte. He is further survived by many other relatives and dear friends.
Jerry was preceded in death by his wife, Gerry, parents, Harold and Olive and siblings, Mary Ann Clark, Patricia Williamson and James Ward.
Visitation will be from 3-6:00 PM on Monday, January 10, 2022 at Cress Funeral Home, Sun Prairie. Friends and family will gather at 9:30 AM on Tuesday, January 11, 2022 at Cress Funeral Home Sun Prairie to go in procession to Jerry's final place of rest at West Bristol Cemetery in the Town of Bristol with full military honors.
In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to the Sun Prairie VFW Post #9362 or the Sun Prairie American Legion Post #333.
"You left us beautiful memories; your love is still our guide. Although we cannot see you, you're always at our side."