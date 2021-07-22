William Joseph Hanley

November 18, 1947 - July 17, 2021
Sun Prairie, WI - William (Bill) Joseph Hanley, age 73, passed away at home in Sun Prairie on Saturday, July 17. He was born in Madison, on November 18, 1947, the son of Walter E. Hanley and Bernice A. (Freidel) Hanley.
William graduated Edgewood High School in 1965, and UW Stout University in 1970. He served in the United States Army from 1970-1973. William spent leisure time with family and gave generously to youth and church ministries. He loved helping his family set up over 250,000 Christmas lights at Christmas Ranch in Texas.
William is survived by his daughter, Angela (Brian) Bougher, Joliet, IL.; grandchildren: Collin, Nathan, Andrew, Shine & Gloriana; sisters: Susan (Ronald) Schwerdtfeger, Jane (Dave) Nelson; and brothers: Robert (Diane) Hanley, Steven (Kitty) Hanley; nieces, nephews & other family members. He was preceded in death by his parents, and grandson, Seth Bougher.
Services will be held at Tuschen-Newcomer Funeral Home, in Sun Prairie at 11 a.m. Monday, July 26, 2021 with Pastor Bryan Peterson officiating. Visitation will be from 10 a.m. at the funeral home until the time of service.