Cristin Sue Valent

December 11, 2020

Marshall, WI - We will all miss Cristin Sue Valent (nee Heasley), our Cris, who passed on 12/11/20. She is survived by her daughter Laura (Ricardo) and granddaughter Ariana in Portland, OR, her sons Paul, in Williston, ND and Scott (Stephanie) in Golden, CO. and her brother John and sisters Cathy and Mary and their families, partner Scott Paskey, special friends Jean & Mike Valent and her nieces, nephews and other relatives. A memorial service will be planned at a future date when it is safe for family and close friends to gather. In the meantime, contributions made in her memory to Agrace Hospice Center at www.agrace.org or to Shelter From The Storm animal rescue, Madison at www.sftsrescue.org. will be appreciated. Please share your memories at www.cressfuneralservice.com

