December 11, 2020
Marshall, WI - We will all miss Cristin Sue Valent (nee Heasley), our Cris, who passed on 12/11/20. She is survived by her daughter Laura (Ricardo) and granddaughter Ariana in Portland, OR, her sons Paul, in Williston, ND and Scott (Stephanie) in Golden, CO. and her brother John and sisters Cathy and Mary and their families, partner Scott Paskey, special friends Jean & Mike Valent and her nieces, nephews and other relatives. A memorial service will be planned at a future date when it is safe for family and close friends to gather. In the meantime, contributions made in her memory to Agrace Hospice Center at www.agrace.org or to Shelter From The Storm animal rescue, Madison at www.sftsrescue.org. will be appreciated. Please share your memories at www.cressfuneralservice.com
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.