Jane L. Wade

August 20, 1958 - December 7, 2020
Watertown, WI - Jane Wade, 62, was called to her heavenly home unexpectedly on Monday, December 7, 2020. Jane was born the daughter of James, Sr. and Violet (Zastrow) Wade on August 20, 1958, in Watertown, WI. She was baptized and confirmed at Trinity Evangelical Lutheran Church in Watertown. She attended St. Mark's Lutheran School for grade school. Jane was a graduate of Northwestern Preparatory School (now Luther Prep) in 1976 and Dr. Martin Luther College (now Martin Luther College) in 1980. Her love for children was evident as she faithfully served her Lord and Savior as a beloved teacher of God's little lambs for 38 years. Jane taught at the following Wisconsin Evangelical Lutheran Synod schools during her ministry serving at: St. Matthews Lutheran School in Spokane, WA, St. Andrews Lutheran School in Chicago, IL, Martin Luther Evangelical Lutheran School in Oshkosh, WI, Ascension Lutheran School in Sarasota, FL, and Peace Lutheran School in Sun Prairie, WI. Due to declining health, Jane left full time teaching, and continued to serve her Lord as a volunteer with reading groups in her sister Jeanne's classroom at St. John's Lutheran School in Watertown. Jane loved spending time with family, especially her nieces and nephews playing cards, Yahtzee, and dominoes. She was an avid Packer, Brewer and Badger fan and enjoyed trips to Door County. She loved her beagle, Benji, and spoiled all of the other family pets. Jane always had a song in her heart and could often be heard humming and singing her favorite Christian songs and show tunes. A favorite pastime of Jane's was tending to and enjoying God's beautiful flowers with frequent trips to Ebert's Greenhouse Village.
Jane is survived by her siblings: Judith Wade and Jeanne (Tim) Fischer of Watertown, James (Kristen) Wade, Jr. of Phoenix, AZ, Julie (Steven) Heyn of Baroda, MI, and Joel Wade of Sun Prairie, WI; her nieces and nephews: Rachel (Dan) Bartel of West Bend, WI, Jarrod and Joel Wade of Phoenix, AZ, and Alyssa Fischer of Watertown; her aunts: Doris Baumann of Watertown, Patricia Zastrow of Pipersville, Nancy Voss of Menasha, and Mary Lou Wade of Waukesha; her uncle: Dave Wade of Watertown, as well as many other dear relatives and friends. Jane was preceded in death by her mother and father; her uncles: Herman Zastrow, Harold Schultz, Gene Wade, Lee Wade, Percy Wade, Dan Baumann, and Merlyn Voss; and cousins: Jeff Wade and Steve Schultz.
A celebration of Jane's eternal life will be held at Trinity Evangelical Lutheran Church in Watertown on Saturday, December 19th, at 11 am, with Pastors Brauer and Yahnke officiating. The service will be recorded and posted on the Trinity Church website and Facebook the next week for those that wish to see the service virtually. Visitation is planned at Hafemeister Funeral Home in Watertown on Friday, December 18th, from 5 pm to 8 pm, and one hour prior to the funeral service at the church. A private service of Christian burial with family will be held at Ixonia Evangelical Lutheran Cemetery.
Memorials, if desired, may be made to Trinity Evangelical Lutheran Church, Ixonia Evangelical Lutheran Cemetery, or the charity of one's choice. Send cards and memorials to the Wade family at W5572 County Rd. CW Unit 4B, Watertown, WI 53098. Hafemeister Funeral Home and Cremation Service of Watertown is serving the family. Online condolences may be made at www.hafemeisterfh.com.
"Well done, good and faithful servant! ...Enter into the joy of your master." Matthew 25:21 EHV
