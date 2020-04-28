SUN PRAIRIE—Robert “Bob” W. Sherman, age 70, passed away on Friday, April 24, 2020 with my family by my side. I was born on Nov. 23, 1949 in Columbus, WI to John and Bernice (Yohn) Sherman.
My early years were spent in and around the Columbus/York Center area. In 1956, I started school in Sun Prairie and graduated with the class of 1968.
I enjoyed stock car racing anywhere, anytime. I was a fan of NASCAR, NHRA drag racing, and just simple car shows around home. In my younger years, I enjoyed raising strawberries, red and black raspberries, and a few flowers with geraniums being his specialty.
In July of 2010, I was told he had prostate cancer. The oncologists kept it manageable for 9 years, but after this, not anything could stop it.
*Unfortunately, Bob passed away before he could finish his obituary, so his family will try to complete it as best as they can. Hopefully, it will meet Bob’s approval. *
Bob was drafted on August 27, 1969 into the US Army where he served until he was honorably discharged on August 26, 1971. He was a member of the Sun Prairie American Legion Post 333. His service to God and his country were always first and foremost in his life. He was a very active member of Bristol Lutheran Church where he served on the cemetery committee and also the archives committee.
Bob is survived by his sister Donna Weisensel (Larry); and nephews Nick Weisensel (Joanne) and Chad Weisensel (Kristina) as well as his two great-grandniece Reese and great-grandnephew Hunter. Reese and Hunter would light up his world with their hugs, kisses, and watching them race each other on their Power Wheel ATV’s.
The family would like to thank Dr. Aughey, Dr. Porter, and Dr. Lang as they worked hard at trying to save Bob. Also, many thanks to Agrace HospiceCare and last, but not least, thank you to the VA Hospital Hospice Unit who took such good care of Bob in his final hours.
“Bob was a simple man who lived a simple life. He worked hard his whole life. Rest now, Bob, and say ‘hi’ to Mom and Dad for us.”
Visitation will be from 10-11:30 a.m. on Thursday, April 30, 2020 at Cress Funeral Home, 1310 Emerald Terrace, Sun Prairie, WI 53590. Friends and family will be able to see Bob during this visitation time, but we ask that folks remain in their vehicles for the duration of the visiting hours.
A Private Committal Service will take place at Bristol Lutheran Church in the Town of Bristol.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.