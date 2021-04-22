February 18, 1926 - April 17, 2021
Sun Prairie, WI - Sun Prairie
Claude D. Holzem, age 95, passed away peacefully on the evening of April 17, 2021 at Hyland Crossing. He was born on February 18, 1926, in Wausau, son of the late Roman and Eleanor (Scheck) Holzem. On October 6, 1948 he married Barbara "Bobbie" Van Alstine; she preceded him in death on January 30, 2016.
He began his professional career with the Standard Oil Company, working throughout Wisconsin and Michigan for 20 years. In 1964 he started his own accounting and tax business with E. K. Williams as an owner operator, later branching off into Holzem Accounting Services until his retirement.
He enjoyed anything associated with University of Wisconsin sports and the Green Bay Packers, along with a variety of outdoor activities. Most of all he cherished the times with his children and grandchildren in pursuit of their various interests. He thoroughly enjoyed meeting and socializing with his clients and numerous friends. He will be dearly missed by all who knew and loved him.
Claude served his country in World War II, entering the military service in June of 1944, in the 104th Infantry Division of the Army, in the European theater, where he was recognized with a "Bronze Star" for his actions. He was honorably discharged in May of 1946. After his discharge he returned to Wisconsin and attended Marquette University studying finance. Claude was a member of the Sun Prairie Lions Club for 56 years, receiving the "Melvin Jones Fellow" award for humanitarian service in 2002. He and Bobbie were long time members of Sacred Hearts Parish in Sun Prairie.
He is survived by his sons, Peter (Diane) of Farmington NM, Paul (Maureen) of Madison, son-in-law Wynn Buege of Appleton, Grandchildren, Kathleen (Shane) Madden Philadelphia PA, Molly (Dan) Lohr Madison, Erin (Mark) Van Handel of Greendale, Brianna (Jesten) Neill of Oshkosh, Jacob (Jenna) Buege of Milwaukee, and 6 great grandchildren, sister Barbara A. Gruening, New London, brother-in-law, Larry (Kay) Van Alstine, DePere, sister-in-law, Jan Van Alstine, New London, and other relatives.
He was preceded in death by his parents, wife Bobbie, daughter Mary Jo Buege, and Brother Warren Holzem.
A Mass of Christian Burial will be held on Thursday, April 22nd at 11:30 am, at Sacred Hearts Church, 229 Columbus St., Sun Prairie, with Father Thomas Kelley presiding. Burial will be at Sacred Hearts Cemetery immediately following the service. Due to restrictions associated with Covid-19, attendance will be limited to immediate family and relatives, with some guests in attendance based upon the capabilities of Sacred Hearts. Social distancing and masks will be required for attendees. No visitation will be held.
The Family wishes to express their sincere gratitude for the wonderful care givers at both Hyland Crossing (McKenna and Steve) and Rainbow Hospice Care (Lauren, John and Steve), every day for the past year they were with Claude, supporting him, keeping him safe, and sharing their special gifts caring for him whenever he need it.
In lieu of flowers donations will be made in Claude's name to Sacred Hearts Church or the Sun Prairie Lions Club.
Tuschen-Newcomer Funeral Home
Sun Prairie, WI 608-837-5400
