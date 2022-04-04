Fish Creek, WI - Steven Robert Witalison, 69, of Fish Creek, passed away Sunday, March 20, 2022 at Door County Medical Center in Sturgeon Bay.
Grew up attending attending Sacred Hearts of Jesus and Mary Catholic Church in Sun Prairie and married at St. Albert. Graduate of Sun Prairie High School (1971). Fomer shipping department manager for Tracor Northern in Middleton for 18 years. Employed with Jenkins Research and Manufacturing in Fitchburg from 1994-2003, retiring as shipping department manager. Played in softball league for Tracor Northern in league in Middleton and coached his sons in Pop Warner football. Loved fishing at Tenny Park in Madison.
Missed by his wife of nearly 48 years, Kathy (nee Havlik); three sons, Ryan Witalison of Fish Creek, Sean (Lindsey) Witalison of Kimberly, and Evan Witalison of Racine; two grandsons, Abram and Brodie Witalison; two brothers, Gary (Joni) Witalison of Fish Creek and Donald (Lori) Witalison of Madison; mother-in-law, Betty Havlik of Wisconsin Rapids; siblings-in-law, Nancy Soldner of Liberty, MO, Susan Rank of Tomah, and Craig (Liz) Havlik of Sun Prairie.
Preceded in death by his parents; grandson, Micah Witalison (2018); father-in-law, Clarence "CJ" Joseph Havlik; brothers-in-law David Havlik and Nels Rank; and other relatives.
Steve's life may be honored by family at a later date.
Memorials may be given in his name for the Wisconsin Humane Society (www.wihumane.org).
Arrangements entrusted with Huehns Funeral Home, Inc. & Door County Crematory LLC in Sturgeon Bay. View full tribute page at www.huehnsfuneralhome.com.
