Sun Prairie, WI - Juan Jose Arriola, 20 of Sun Prairie, WI passed away unexpectedly on Tuesday, February 15, 2022. Juan was born at St. Mary's Hospital in Madison, WI on September 13, 2001. He is the cherished and beloved son of Alejandro and Helen Arriola. Loving brother to his twin Carlos, Diego, and Isabel. Adored grandson of Juan and Shirley Arriola and Catherine & the late Charles Dellabella. Juan grew up in Sun Prairie, Wisconsin and was a 2020 graduate from Sun Prairie High School. He was completing his general education courses at Madison College and was planning to transfer to UW-LaCrosse in the Fall of 2022 to pursue a degree in Finance. Juan had a passion for running and was heavily involved in cross country and track in high school. Juan had a keen sense for business and participated in many business-focused activities, including competitions through FBLA and Future Investors Club where he was the vice president. Juan was a very savvy investor in the stock market for his young age.
Unbeknownst to all that loved him Juan was suffering from depression. His decision to take his own life - a life of so much accomplishment and promise - was completely unexpected and shocked everyone who knew him. Since Juan's death, many have written about how special he was and how fortunate they were to have known him.
They reminisce about his ever-present smile and the warmth, depth, and intelligence behind it. Most of all, they recall the sheer pleasure of his company, how good he made them feel, how free they were to be themselves around him, and how much they will miss him. Juan cared about people in the purest way. He loved them for who they were and because he wished the best for them without asking anything in return. Juan had so much goodness, so much capacity to bring happiness to others, and such a bright future. The world is a lesser place without him.
A memorial service will be held Saturday, March 19th at 1pm at Living Water Church, 3075 Prospect Dr in Sun Prairie. A memorial is being established in the memory of Juan for the Sun Prairie Children's Museum. In lieu of flowers the family would ask that you consider a donation to the memorial. Donations can be sent to: Alex and Helen Arriola at 1820 Oaken Vale Rd in Marshall, WI 53559 or contact Alex and Helen directly