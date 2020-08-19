Bernard William Ballweg

SUN PRAIRIE- Bernard William (Bernie) Ballweg, age 76 of Sun Prairie passed away on Sunday, Aug. 16, 2020 at his home surrounded by his two sons. He fought a valiant battle against the complications of a stroke. He was born on Nov. 6, 1943, in Madison, Wisconsin and was the son of William and Lorene (Baier) Ballweg. He married Iva Jean Anderson on Oct. 7, 1967 at Sacred Hearts Catholic Church in Sun Prairie, Wisconsin and was a lifelong member of this church.
He worked for Don Simon Builders and then decided to form his own business with Bob Faltersack as a partner with “B and B Painters” for 40 plus years. He was renowned for doing excellent work on all his jobs in Sun Prairie and other communities.
Bernie was a self-educated man who enjoyed meeting and being with people. He always had a happy-go-lucky attitude and could strike up a conversation with anyone he met. He loved his fishing and deer hunting expeditions up north and watching wrestling matches. He cheered on the Milwaukee Brewers and Green Bay Packers. He enjoyed eating out, game shows, lottery tickets and being with his cat, Cora. You always had a great time while in his company.
He was preceded in death by his parents. He is survived by his two sons Randy of Sun Prairie and Brian of Monroe; his two sisters Crescentia Ballweg of Mt. Horeb and Madonna (Bud) Blum of Louisville, Kentucky; and one brother Gerard (Janet) Ballweg of St. Charles, Illinois. He also leaves behind three nephews Mark (Kristen) Blum, Greg Ballweg, and Matt Ballweg; one niece Jennifer (Jon) Warawa; three great-nephews Luke Blum, Jack Blum, and Rich Warawa; and two great-nieces Audrey Blum and Carrington Warawa.
Visitation will be from 10-11 a.m. on Wednesday, Aug. 26, 2020 at Sacred Hearts Catholic Church 221 Columbus St., Sun Prairie, WI with a Mass of Christian Burial to follow at 11 a.m.
The family wishes to thank his son Randy for being an excellent caregiver while Bernie was at home, Dave and Mike for their kindness, and Agrace HospiceCare for their compassionate care.
Memorials in memory of Bernie can be made either to Sacred Hearts Catholic Church Endowment Fund or Colonial Club of Sun Prairie.
