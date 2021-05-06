April 14, 1956 - April 25, 2021Sun Prairie, WI - Joan Janssen, age 65, passed away peacefully on April 25, 2021, following a 10-year journey with ovarian cancer. She was born on April 14, 1956, in LaCrosse, Wis., to Raymond and Lucy Reisdorf. Joan is survived by her husband of 40 years, Tom; daughters, Christine (Charles) Wright and Megan (Matthew) Wisniewski; grandchildren, Colton, Teagan, and Harper; sisters, Kathryn (Raymond) Young and MC (Val) Reisdorf; brother, Chuck (Susan) Reisdorf; father, Raymond Reisdorf; mother-in-law, Patricia Janssen; siblings-in-law, Robert Janssen, Elaine and Don Hansen, Jim and Kathy Janssen, Mark and Betsy Janssen, and Rick and Kirsten Janssen; as well as by the countless friends and fellow survivors who love her like family. Joan is preceded in death by her mother, Lucy Reisdorf, and her father-in-law, Raymond Janssen.
Joan and Tom have two daughters, Christine and Megan. Joan’s love for her daughters was boundless. She taught her girls the importance of surrounding yourself with people who love you and how to be brave in the face of pain.
Joan’s 10-year cancer journey involved many trips to UW Hospital, 70 trips to Boston, and over 100 chemotherapy infusions. Joan’s unwavering positivity and faith guided her through her journey with cancer. She received treatment at UW Hospital in Madison, Wis., at the Dana Farber Cancer Institute in Boston, Mass., and at the MD Anderson Cancer Center in Houston, Texas. Each new treatment came with its own set of challenges, but she faced them with unparalleled strength, dignity, and positivity.
One of Joan’s greatest joys in life was her grandchildren, Colton (8), Teagan (5), and Harper (2). Joan’s spirit lives on in the deep compassion and empathy of her grandson, the irresistible charm and sass of her eldest granddaughter, and the pure and bottomless joy of her youngest granddaughter.
A memorial service will be held on May 15 at 10:00 a.m. at Heartland Church, 800 Wilburn Rd. in Sun Prairie, with a celebration of Joan’s life to follow. Masks requested.
Read about Joan's journey at go.wisc.edu/joan-janssen. In lieu of flowers, please consider making a donation in Joan’s name to one of the causes near and dear to her heart: the Wisconsin Ovarian Cancer Alliance, Camp Mak-A-Dream, the Dana Farber Cancer Institute, UW Carbone Cancer Center, or the MD Anderson Cancer Center.
