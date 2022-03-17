Sun Prairie, WI - Janet L. Jesberger, age 81, passed away peacefully on Sunday, March 13, 2022 at Sun Prairie Health Care Center. She was born in Columbus on February 5, 1941, the daughter of James and Emma Clark. Janet was a gifted musician, she played oboe and bassoon for high school band, and she was the piano accompanist for choir. Janet loved to bowl, she held a 165 average and had a killer hook on the ball. She married Ron Jesberger and together they started their family by adopting two wonderful children. Janet raised her children as a stay-at-home mom and supported them in all of their adventures. Ron and Janet owned and operated Jess's Corner Bar for 15 years until they sold it in the late 1980's. Janet sacrificed many things in life to watch her family succeed. She ended her career working for Sun Prairie Water and Light when she retired in 2007. Janet filled her days spending time with her three grandchildren. She was a member of Our Saviors Lutheran Church in Sun Prairie and enjoyed volunteering at the Sun Prairie Food Pantry. Janet is survived by her husband, Ron; two children, Nicole (Cory) Rowell and Tory Jesberger; three grandchildren, Brenden, Rylan, and Kelsey Rowell; two brothers, Jon (Patti) and Barry (JoAnn) Clark; many nieces and nephews; and beloved canine walking companion, Bongo. She was preceded in death by her parents; and sister, Jacqui Clark. Memorial gathering will be held from 1:00 PM until 3:00 PM on Sunday, March 20, 2022 at Cress Funeral Home, 1310 Emerald Terrace, Sun Prairie. A celebration of life will be held at Our Saviors Lutheran Church at a later date. Memorials may be made to Sun Prairie Health Care Center or the Alzheimer's Association. A special thank you to the staff of Sun Prairie Health Care Center for their wonderful care of mom. Please share your memories of Janet by posting on her Tribute Wall at: www.CressFuneralService.com. Cress Funeral Service, 1310 Emerald Terrace, Sun Prairie, (608) 837-9054.
