Menasha, WI - Janet M. Herreman, age 85, of Menasha, passed away on Monday, January 24, 2022. Janet was born in Neenah on May 15, 1936, daughter of the late Clyde and Margaret (Schultz) Bunker. Janet was a dedicated mother and grandmother. She was also a talented seamstress, crafter and baker, often using her talents for the benefit of her family, friends, neighbors and charitable causes. She retired as a patent clerk from Kimberly Clark.
Janet is survived by her son, Jon (Dani-Lynn) Herreman; her daughter, Jill (Michael) Myers; grandchildren, Alex Klusmeyer (Dr. Adriana Rodriguez), Nicholas Klusmeyer (Morgan Karrels), Joseph Herreman and Carlos Herreman; and step-grandchildren, Jacob Myers and Jordan Myers (Mike Bergeron). She is further survived by her sisters, Nancy Neuman, Barbara (Norman) Bauman and Susan Fredericks and many nieces and nephews.
Janet was preceded in death by her husband, Jerold; mother-in-law and father-in-law, Beatrice and Floyd Herreman, brothers, Norman Bunker (Marion) and Richard Bunker, a sister Marion Bunker, brother-in-law Florian Neuman, and her beloved dogs.
The Mass of Christian Burial will be held at 11:30 a.m. on Friday, February 4, 2022 at St. Gabriel Catholic Church, 900 Geiger St., Neenah with Fr. Bob Kollath officiating. Visitation will be at the church from 10:00 a.m. until the time of services. Interment will be in Sacred Hearts of Jesus and Mary Cemetery in Sun Prairie, WI. A memorial is being established for the local Humane Society and St. Jude Research Children's Hospital. For online condolences, please visit: www.kesslerfh.com.
