Edward (Ed) Lynn Arb, resident of Hyland Crossing Assisted Living Facility, Sun Prairie, Wisconsin former resident of Savanna, Illinois, passed away peacefully on Wednesday, July 29, 2020 at the age of 78.
Ed was born on Feb. 22, 1942 in Savanna, IL, the son of Harold William and Margaret (Wilson) Arb. Ed graduated from Savanna Township High School, Class of 1960. Following graduation, he served in the U.S. Navy on the USS Bennington in the Air Anti-Submarine Squadron thirty-three unit during Vietnam. He married Joan Mildred Williston on Dec. 30, 1962. Because Ed loved working with his hands and after he was honorably discharged from the Navy in 1964, he studied and began work as an Auto Body Technician. Ed and Joan settled their family in Savanna, IL where Ed enjoyed coaching their sons’ baseball teams and attending /photographing their numerous sporting events. Over the years, Ed earned many accolades for his photography skills. He was able to turn this passion into a business. In Ed’s free time, he loved to ride his Harley. Ed was a loyal member of the American Legion and the VFW Post 2223, where he served as commander of the honor guard for many years. He often volunteered his time driving veterans to their VA appointments in Iowa City.
Surviving in addition to his wife, Joan (Williston) Arb, are his four sons: Randy (Are’anne) Arb of Sun Prairie, WI, Ron (Marcia) Arb of North Aurora, IL, Harold Allan (Maya) Arb of Glasgow, KY, and Eddie Arb of Madison, WI; honorary son: Tym Williams of DeForest, WI; his 7 grandchildren, Michelle (Stephen) Hassett, Kayla (Carlos) Vara, Jeff Arb, Ryan (Kayla) Arb, Justin Arb, Alex Arb, Alaina Arb; honorary grandson Kai Williams; his great-granddaughter, Darcy Hassett; his sister, Judy Arb of Arizona; along with a number of nieces, nephews and a brother-in-law.
In addition to his parents, Ed was preceded in death by his brother, Jerry; his daughter-in-law, Ann (Frost) Arb; two sisters-in-law and a brother-in-law, who were like family to him.
A visitation will be held from 1-3 p.m., followed by a service of remembrance at 3 p.m. on Saturday, Aug. 8 at Law Jones Funeral Home, 309 Chicago Ave, Savanna, IL. A graveside military service will be held at 10:30 a.m. Sunday, Aug. 9 at the Savanna Township Cemetery after Ed has had his final “ride” with his sons. Cards maybe sent for Joan and family to Randy and Are’anne Arb, 800 Katherine Drive, Sun Prairie, WI 53590. In lieu of flowers, Ed would be honored if you would please consider donating to one of the following: Parkinson’s Research, Alzheimer’s Research, American Legion, or the VFW.
