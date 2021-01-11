Gerald R. Huggett
Buy Now

April 1, 1943 - January 4, 2021

SUN PRAIRIE, WI - Gerald R. Huggett, age 77, of Sun Prairie, passed away on Monday, Jan. 4, 2021, at Agrace HospiceCare after battling an illness for four years. He was born on April 1, 1943, in Columbus, Wis., the son of Lawrence and Genevieve (Waas) Huggett.

Gerald graduated from Fall River High School in 1961. He served in the U.S. Air Force and was honorably discharged in January of 1968. Gerald married Doreen Harbort in 1970 and they celebrated 50 years together. He attended Madison College as an electrical apprentice and graduated in 1972 as an electrician. Gerald worked as an electrician for Local IBEW No. 159 and was a union member for over 50 years.

Gerald enjoyed traveling, going to casinos, being outdoors-camping and gardening and liked to stay very active working on projects around the home.

Gerald is survived by his wife, Doreen; two sons, Timothy (Rose) Huggett and Matthew (Nana) Huggett; grandchildren; brother, James (Rosie) Huggett; and sister, Betsy (Gene) Adam. He was preceded in death by his parents.

A private celebration of life will be held at a later date.

The family would like to thank the staff of Agrace HospiceCare for all of their wonderful care and support given to Jerry. Online condolences may be made at www.gundersonfh.com.

Gunderson East

Funeral & Cremation Care

5203 Monona Drive

(608) 221-5420

To plant a tree in memory of Gerald Huggett as a living tribute, please visit Tribute Store.
Load comments