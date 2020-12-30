Allen Baehr

December 26, 2020
Sun Prairie, WI - Allen L. Baehr, Age 77, of Sun Prairie, died Saturday, December 26, 2020 at the UW Hospital in Madison due to complications from bacterial pneumonia. Allen was born on May 11, 1943 in Abbotsford, the son of Herbert and Virginia (Gilman) Baehr. He graduated from Abbotsford High School and was united in marriage to Shirley Geiger on September 5, 1964 in Colby. Allen and Shirley raised six daughters and one son. They owned and operated a large dairy farm, "Big Blue Acres" in Unity for 31 years before purchasing a smaller farm in Owen. After retiring from farming Allen was a real estate appraiser, licensed general contractor and landlord. He enjoyed tractor pulling for 56 years across the United States with a variety of tractors, most notably, Big Blue. He loved spending time with his children, grandchildren, family and friends.
Allen is survived by his wife of 56 years, Shirley Baehr of Sun Prairie; two brothers Roger and Donald Baehr, one sister Bonnie (Baehr) Lynn; five children, Annette (Jeff) Molitor of Dorchester, Trish (Patrick) Schaefer of Sun Prairie, Sue (Mike) Foley of Marshfield, Jennifer (Corey) Gipp of Hatley, and David (Rachel) Baehr of Sun Prairie; one son in law, William Leonhard; 17 grandchildren and 6 great-grandchildren. He was preceded in death by his parents; brother, Jim; daughters, Bec (Baehr) Treige, and Laura (Baehr) Leonhard; and grandson, Ryan Molitor.
A visitation for Allen will be held Friday, January 1, 2021 from 5:00 until 8:00 p.m. at the Tuschen-Newcomer Funeral Home, 302 Columbus Street Sun Prairie with a prayer service at 5:00 p.m. A Mass of Christian Burial will be held on Saturday, January 2, at 1:00 p.m. with visitation at noon at St. Albert the Great Catholic Church in Sun Prairie. Father Donn Haier will preside Burial will follow at the Sun Prairie Memory Garden Cemetery. A Celebration of Life to be held following the burial at the Big Blue Pulling Shop, Sun Prairie. Condolences may be shared at david@baehrinc.com or the following address:
Tuschen-Newcomer Funeral Home
Sun Prairie, WI 608-837-5400
