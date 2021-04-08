March 29, 1928 - April 3, 2021
Sun Prairie, WI - Norbert John Sturm passed away peacefully in his sleep at home of congestive heart failure on April 3, 2021.
Norbert J. Sturm was born to Anna (Froelich) and John Sturm on a farm in Leipzig Corners, WI on March 29, 1928. He was the second youngest child with 3 brothers and 3 sisters. He attended a one-room grade school for 6 years then went on to St. Peter's Catholic School until 1943, graduating from Beaver Dam High School in 1946 where he loved and excelled in football. He was also a life-long Packers fan.
Starting at 16 years old, he worked at a WWII defense plant foundry, earning a special Army-Navy Recognition. There, they built cooking ranges for ships, Army bases and Navy bases, bogey wheels for tanks, as well as artillery shells, valves, and couplings for aircraft.
Norbert was drafted into the Army on December 12, 1950 during the Korean War. He spent much of his time in Germany and has many interesting and amusing stories of his time there. He made lifelong friends while serving his country. He was released from active duty on November 26, 1952.
On New Year's Eve, 1952, he met the love of his life, Kathryn Griffith. Three months later they were married and were together for 67 years until her death in July of 2020. They raised three children in Beaver Dam, moving to Sun Prairie, WI in 1969.
From 1946-1968, he worked for M.C. Kapelle as a brick/stone mason contractor. From 1968-1993, he worked at Mendota Mental Health Institute in Madison. He oversaw all construction, repairs, and masonry work done there. Throughout his career, he received many accolades for his masonry skills and innovative techniques. In particular, he was highly sought after for designing and building fireplaces for individuals well into his retirement.
He built two beautiful brick homes for his family, one in Beaver Dam and the last in Sun Prairie, where he and Kathryn lived for 51 years.
In retirement, Norbert and Kathryn enjoyed antiquing. He collected farm animals, barns, tractors, and various farm implements harkening back to his happy childhood on the farm. He always enjoyed gardening and in later years, flowers became his main focus. He was especially proud of his dahlias. The many varieties were gorgeous. He also belonged to the Prairie Athletic Club, where he loved to swim and use other aspects of the facility.
Norbert was an honorable, forthright man with great wit. He was a wonderful storyteller and sharp to the end. He was devoted to his family and was much loved. He will be greatly missed.
Preceding him in death were his parents, John and Anna Sturm; all brothers and sisters, Herbert, Albert, Jerome, Ruth Mueller, Jane Fuecht, and Alice Gerbitz;his wife, Kathryn; and son, Gregory. He is survived by daughters, Nancy (David Van Lieshout) and Corinne; a sister-in-law, Mary Sturm; and various nieces and nephews.
Funeral Services will be held at Cress Funeral Home, 1310 Emerald Terrace, on Thursday, April 8, 2021 at 11:00 a.m. with visitation from 10 a.m. until the time of service.
In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to the Special Olympics of Wisconsin (2310 Crossroads Dr., Madison, WI 53718).
