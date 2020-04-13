Irene Ruth Christian, age 87, passed away on Easter Sunday, April 12, 2020 at her home in Sun Prairie. She was born on Sept. 12, 1932 to Elmer and Leona (Messer) Kluge in Beaver Dam. She was baptized on October 16, 1932 at the home of her parents. She was confirmed on April 14, 1946 at St. John’s Lutheran Church, Town Trenton, WI. Irene graduated from Beaver Dam High School in 1950. She met the love of her life, Harold, at Crystal Lake Beach dance hall. They were wed on May 16, 1953 at St. John’s Lutheran Church and made their home in Madison. In 1956 they built their forever home in Sun Prairie and enjoyed a beautiful marriage lasting almost 66 years.
Irene worked at the Wisconsin Cheeseman (part-time) and later retired from American Family Insurance after 31 years. In her retirement, she and Harold enjoyed working seasonally at the American Girl Company. She was a member of Peace Lutheran Church for 64 years and served on the Ladies Aid also serving as Treasurer for a time. Irene enjoyed traveling, having been to all 50 states and Europe with Harold, journaling, canning, baking and collecting angels, but most of all, spending time with family and friends. She is survived by four children, Brian (Judy) Christian of Verona, Barbara Kruger of Pine Island, MN, James (Anne) Christian of Wauwatosa, Julie (Keith) Hanson of Stoughton; 10 grandchildren; 12 great grandchildren; a sister-in-law Marilyn Christian and a brother-in-law Robert Wendlandt.
She was preceded in death by her parents, her husband Harold, sister Geraldine Wendlandt, son-in-law Rick Kruger, father-in-law Edward Zimmerman, brother-in-law Arnold Christian, 3 sisters-in-law, Norma (Reinhold) Grulke, Clara (Ronald) Bowe, Arlene (Lester) Zimmel, and step-sister-in-law Irene (Walter) Koepsell,
Due to current events, a private burial was held on April 16, 2020 at Sun Prairie Memory Gardens. A celebration of life service will be held on a future date and family and friends will be notified. Memorials may be directed to Peace Lutheran Church & School or Agrace HospiceCare.
The family of Irene Christian would like to thank Pastors Luke Werre and Shawn Arndt for their steadfast support; Doctors Alyssa Weber and David Kass; the staff of SSM Health Cancer Center; Heather, Meagan and Aimee of Agrace Hospice, and the many family, friends, and church members for their outpouring of love.
