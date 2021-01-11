Cheryl Lou Essex

March 11, 1952 - January 5, 2021
Sun Prairie, WI - Cheryl Essex, age 68, called home to our Lord on January 5, 2021 at 7:08 AM after an eight month battle with brain cancer.
Cheryl was born in Lincoln, Nebraska on March 11, 1952 to Harold and Adeline Grosse and raised in North Platte, Nebraska where she attended Christian and Public Schools.
Returned to Lincoln where she married her husband of 43 years, Jerry Essex on August 26, 1977.
Throughout her work career Cheryl worked in banking, stock market and was a Real Estate Broker. Through their careers Cheryl and Jerry lived in 8 cities in 5 states.
She and Jerry returned to Sun Prairie, Wisconsin in 2018.
She was preceded in death by her parents Harold and Adeline Grosse and her Step-Father Duane Schulz of Lincoln, Nebraska; her in-laws Bill and Evelyn Essex of Billings, Montana; her Brother-In-Law Tom Essex of Topeka, Kansas.
She is survived by her husband, Jerry and her constant 4 legged companion, Auggie; her siblings Michael (Danielle) of Gunnison, Colorado, Kevin, of Lawrenceburg, Indiana and Marilyn of Pella, Iowa; a brother-in-law, Dick (Deb) Essex of Palm Valley, Texas; many nieces and nephews.
Cheryl will be missed for her love of life, her tenacity to recover, flashing smile, and wonderful sense of humor.
The family would also like to thank Agrace Hospice for caring for Cheryl for the past 5 months.
Interment will be on January 8, 2021 in the Memory Gardens in Sun Prairie, Wisconsin followed by a small family service at Tuschen - Newcomer Funeral Home officiated by Reverend Charlie Brandt, Bethlehem Lutheran Church of Sun Prairie, Wisconsin.
Memorials in Cheryl's name may be made to Bethlehem Lutheran Church Sun Prairie, Wisconsin.
Tuschen-Newcomer Funeral Home
Sun Prairie, WI 608-837-5400
