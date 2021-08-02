Robert O. "Bob" Keel

March 19, 1934 - July 28, 2021
Sun Prairie, WI - Sun Prairie
Robert O. Keel, age 87, passed away unexpectedly on Wednesday, July 28, 2021. He was born on March 29, 1934 in Reeseville and was the son of John and Henrietta (Schreiber) Keel. He married Shirley Kennedy on November 27, 1960 at St. Patricks Catholic Church in Beaver Dam. He was a member of the Sun Prairie Lions Club, a charter member of the Jaycee's, and served in the U.S. Army. Bob loved fishing, hunting, winemaking, stained glass, playing cards and being part of everything that involved his family.
He is survived by his wife Shirley; daughter Lisa (Paul) Graeve; a son Bob (Michelle); 4 grandchildren, Nicole, Danielle (Jordan), Chelsea, and Mitchel; a brother John (Sandy) Keel; and sister-in-law Donna McCredie.
He was preceded in death by his parents; brothers Carl and Eberhardt; sisters Mary Ann Buschkopf and Elsie Keel.
A Mass of Christian Burial will be held at 11:00 a.m. on Wednesday, August 4, 2021 at Sacred Hearts of Jesus and Mary Catholic Church, 229 Columbus St. in Sun Prairie, Father Thomas Kelley will preside. Visitation will be from 9:30 a.m. until the time of Mass at the church on Wednesday. Private burial will be at Sacred Hearts Cemetery. In lieu of flowers memorials may be made to Lyons Eye Bank or Big Brothers Big Sisters of Dane County Youth Mentoring.
