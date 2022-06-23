Sun Prairie, WI - Eileen A. (Wallman) Tveit, age 77, passed away on 29 December 2020 in Montgomery, Alabama.
Eileen was born on 25 August 1943 in Reedsburg, Wisconsin. She was the first of three children for August and LaVina Wallman. Not long after she was born, the Wallman family moved to Sun Prairie. Eileen lived in Sun Prairie for most of her life where she attended Our Savior's Lutheran Church. Eileen graduated from Sun Prairie High School in 1961 and then went to Columbus where she attended teacher's college. She married Norman Tveit in 1964. Together, they adopted their son Andrew in February of 1967. Eileen donated many hours to the Boy Scouts of America and would attend camps and programs to help the city's youth. Eileen moved to Alabama after Norman passed away so she could spend more time with her son and grandchildren. While there, Eileen joined her church's crocheting group where she crocheted and donated almost 400 blankets to the Montgomery Cancer Center.
Eileen is survived by her son Andrew (Teressa) Tveit, granddaughter Crystal (Maxwell) Whitson, granddaughter Amber Tveit and grandson Austin Tveit along with her great-grandson Colton Smith. She is further survived by her sister Henrietta (Donald) Walter and brother Donald (Peggy) Wallman along with many nieces and nephews.
Eileen was preceded in death by her parents August and LaVina Wallman and her husband Norman Tveit.
Friends and family are invited to a celebration of life and burial service on 25 June 2022 at 11:00 am at Sun Prairie Memory Gardens on Clarmar Drive. Pastor Seth Hecox from Our Savior's Lutheran Church will officiate. Please share your memories at www.CressFuneralService.com
