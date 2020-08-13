SUN PRAIRIE—Frances “Fran” C. Rogers, age 92, passed away on Monday, August 10, 2020 at home and surrounded by her family. She was born on October 1, 1927 in Madison to Wesley and Eleanor Buss, Sr.
Fran worked for Pamida stores, Wisconsin Cheeseman, Homestead Cheese, and Renk Seeds. She was a member of VFW 8483 Auxiliary. Fran enjoyed collecting salt and pepper shakers and monkeys.
Fran is survived by her loving companion of 43 years Duane Johnson; her sons Robert (Cathy), Randy (Lexy), Ronald (Amy), and Alan; her daughters Jackie (Tony) Knapton, Debra Mickelson, and Cindy (Paul) Gorectke; 24 grandchildren; and 26 great-grandchildren. She is further survived by her brother Wesley Buss, Jr.; nephew Ty (Julie) Bouzek; niece Teresa (Drake) Senn; and a very special friend Nipa Crary. Fran was preceded in death by her husband Donald; daughter Vicky Carpenter; and sons Fred, Carl, and Roy; three grandchildren; two sisters; and her parents.
Visitation will be from 10 a.m. -12 p.m. (noon) on Monday, Aug. 17, 2020 at Cress Funeral Service, 1310 Emerald Terrace, Sun Prairie, WI 53590. Friends and family will meet at 12:30 p.m. at Roselawn Memorial Park, 401 Femrite Drive, Monona, to bring Fran to her final rest with a graveside service.
