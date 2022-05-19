Terrence Lee Wisneski

Cottage Grove, WI - Wisneski, Terrence Lee, age 77, passed away of a heart attack Wednesday, May 11, 2022. He was born in Madison on November 20, 1944 to Edward and Renata (Fehrman) Wisneski.
He married Rita Derrick on July 18, 1970 at Sacred Hearts of Jesus and Mary Catholic Church in Sun Prairie.
Terry served in the Army from 1965-1967. He did precision tool and die work and was employed by MPI until his retirement in 2004. Terry was devoted to his family. He especially enjoyed teaching his grandchildren life skills. He was an avid hunter, maintained a large garden, enjoyed carpentry, and making wine.
He is survived by; his wife Rita, daughter Carrie (Guillermo) Baez, three grandchildren, Diego, Soraya, and Enrique, three sisters, Bonnie (William) Burton of FL., Sue Beyer of NV. and Julie Schmidt, as well as many nieces and nephews.
Terrence is preceded in death by his parents and his brother Larry.
A Memorial Service will be held on May 23, 2022 at 10:30 a.m. at Tuschen-Newcomer Funeral Home, 302 Columbus St, with Rev. Brian Dulli presiding. Visitation will begin at 9:30 a.m. until the time of service. A Celebration of Life will begin at 1:00p.m. at the VFW Post #7591, 301 Cottage Grove Road, Madison.
In lieu of flowers please make a contribution to a charity of your choice.