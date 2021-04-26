Thomas "Tom" Mosso

January 10, 1935 - April 21, 2021

Sun Prairie, WI - SUN PRAIRIE - Thomas "Tom" F. Mosso, age 86, passed away on April 21, 2021. Tom was born on January 10, 1935 to parents William and Lorain (Krumheur) Mosso in St. Paul, MN.

Tom was known for his strong love for his family and his grandchildren, he was always so thankful and appreciative of the time he cherished with them. Tom and his wife, Lois enjoyed going dancing every Friday night at the Madison VFW. He loved playing poker. He was an avid Packer and Badger fan.

Tom is survived by his wife, Lois; former wife, Carol; children, Greg (Diane), Ron (Carole), and Ted (Heidi); step-children, John (Zora) Anderson, Jodi (Kurt) Anderson Selsor; 8 grandchildren, Justin, Katie, Ryan (Erin), Michael (Molly), Matt (Lindsay), Hannah, Ben, and Allison; step-grandchildren, Stephanie (Tyler) Poster, Stewart Selsor, and Andrew Anderson; great-granddaughter, Lauren; brother, Bill; and niece, Karen Mosso.

Tom is preceded in death by his parents, sister, Lorraine, and brother, Earl.

A private funeral service will be held at Ryan Funeral Home.

In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to the Sun Prairie United Methodist Church.

