February 11, 1961 - July 16, 2021
Sun Prairie, WI - Sun Prairie
Terese M. Bailey, age 60, passed away on Friday, July 16, 2021
She is survived by her daughter Samantha Ross (Mark Sahf); mother Shirley Bailey; brother's Mike and Pat; sister's Maureen (Jerry) Heimerdinger, Carmen (John) Warren; nieces and nephews
She was preceded in death by her son Adam and father John Bailey.
A visitation will be held from 4 to 7 p.m. on Friday, July 23 2021 at the Tuschen-Newcomer Funeral Home, 302 Columbus Street in Sun Prairie. A Celebration of Life will be held on Saturday from 2 to 5 p.m. at the Knights of Columbus Roundtable, 1161 N. Bristol Street (please follow the detour) in Sun Prairie. There will be a private burial.
The family wishes to thank the doctors and nurses at St. Mary's Hospital and Agrace Hospice Care in Fitchburg and their caring staff. Memorials may be gifted in Terese's name to Agrace Hospice.
Tuschen-Newcomer Funeral & Cremation
Sun Prairie, WI 608-837-5400