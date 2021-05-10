Marvin "Bud" I. Yngsdahl, Jr.

April 18, 1935 - May 6, 2021
Sun Prairie, WI - SUN PRAIRIE—Marvin I. "Bud" Yngsdahl, Jr., age 86, passed peacefully away on Thursday, May 6, 2021. He was born on April 18, 1935 to Marvin, Sr. and Viola (Wilson) Yngsdahl, Sr.
Bud selflessly dedicated and was extremely proud to have served four years in the United State Air Force. It was during this time that he also met and married his best friend, Donna (Spooky) Mae Reichenbach on January 18, 1958.
Bud and Donna moved from Illinois to Sun Prairie and farmed pigs for over a decade. Even after he chose another work path, he still helped on family farms in his time off.
Bud loved playing Euchre and watching sports with his family and friends. He was a huge fan of Patsy Cline and oldies music and a frequent patron of the Paddle Inn in Token Creek. Bud looked forward to camping and boating with family at Castle Rock Lake. After retirement, Bud was so proud to have spent eight weeks with his grandson, Brad, in Alaska creating memories and crossing off one of his bucket list items.
Bud is survived by his wife Donna; children Pam (Bill) Gray, Lynn Yngsdahl, Julie (Jason) Arnold, and Vickie (Alan) Locke; grandchildren Brad (Eva) Hahn, Ashley (Tim) Foulker, Taylor (Jason) Lemon, Drew Luber, Cambelle (Avery) Austin, Austin Porter, Ana Arnold, and Katie Arnold; and great-grandchildren Jameson, Mary, Remington, and ReeseAnn. He is further survived by his sister Genevieve Peterson, and many other relatives and friends. Bud was preceded in death by his sister Beverly Annen and brothers-in-law Raymond Annen and Calvin "Pete" Peterson.
Visitation will be from 12-2:00 PM on Tuesday, May 11, 2021 at Cress Funeral Home, 1310 Emerald Terrace, Sun Prairie, WI 53590 with full military honors at 1:45 PM. Private burial will take place at Roselawn Memorial Park in Monona.
The family wishes to thank Badger Prairie Health Care Center in Verona and Agrace HospiceCare for their care and compassion for Bud during this time.
Bud was a devoted and loving husband, father, grandfather, and friend. His wit and charm will be so greatly missed by all those that crossed his path. As he would say, "You may not like me, but you will never forget me!"
