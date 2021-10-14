David Smith

October 9, 2021
Sun Prairie, WI - David E. Smith, 69, of Sun Prairie and Williams Bay, WI, passed away peacefully on October 8 and was surrounded by his wife and daughter. David is a Florida native and grew up in Indiana; however, Wisconsin was his home. It is where he met his wife, Nancy, nearly 50 years ago and where they made a life and raised their daughter, Claire, after gallivanting across the country to call California home for nearly a decade in the 70's and early 80's. David will be missed dearly by all who have met him and especially his friends, brothers, extended family, son-in-law, granddaughter, daughter, and wife. He was a natural leader and worked to bring out the best in everyone as well as make them laugh. There are few who could rival his ability to keep a conversation going and there isn't a person he met that he didn't take a few (or many) moments to chat with. He was also a jokester who couldn't resist the urge to throw out a one liner or a little BS- even until the very end. Most of all, he will be remembered for being an incredible father, grandfather, husband, brother, and friend to many. He always took time for those that mattered most to him - even when it was the middle of golf season. David was incredibly private, especially with matters related to his health, and did not share with a lot of people that he was diagnosed with esophageal cancer in mid-August. He was hopeful that he would be able to fight through treatment and he would have more time to spend with his family and friends but that just wasn't in the cards. David was preceded in death by his mother (Betty Smith), father (Archie Kinzer), mother-in-law (Verna Clement), and father-in-law (Clayton Clement). He is survived by his daughter and son-in-law (Claire and Steve Yunker), granddaughter (Betsy Ann Yunker), brothers and sister-in-law (Jay Smith, Michael Smith, and Judy Doyle), and numerous members of his extended family. In keeping David's wishes, his family will not be having a service, visitation, or memorial. If you wish to honor his memory, please consider donating to Agrace HospiceCare in Madison as they provided him the best care over the last few weeks and tremendous support to his wife and daughter. David - you will always be remembered by your friends and family and especially when they admire a well-kept lawn or beautiful flowers, tell a joke or weave a little BS into the conversation, hear Red Dirt Texas Country Music, take a long bike ride, or eat a really good meal.
