Patricia Ann Baines Hart

November 3, 1929 - October 26, 2020
Windsor, WI - Patricia Ann Hart, age 90, passed away on Monday, October 26, 2020 at St. Mary's Hospital in Madison. She was born on November 3, 1929 in Aurora, IL., the daughter of Ted and Betty Baines. She married Richard Hart on July 21, 1951. Patricia is survived by her husband, Richard; six kids, Tom (Terrie), Mike (Sheila), John (Jacquie), Jeanne, Sue and Kathy (Richard); nine grandchildren; eight great-grandchildren; sisters, Donna Kelley and Shirley Teteak; and sister-in-law, Ruth Van Tassel
Due to Covid, no public service will be held at this time. To view and sign this guestbook, please visit: www.ryanfuneralservice.com.
