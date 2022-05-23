Jesse A. Barata

February 12, 1983 - April 14, 2022
Madison/Sun Prairie, WI - MADISON/SUN PRAIRIE-Jesse Barata died unexpectedly in her sleep on April 14, 2022.
Jesse was the life of the party, but she was notorious for leaving without saying goodbye. She called this the "mystery dip".
I feel like Jesse would want me to point out that her sudden departure from this mortal realm was the ultimate mystery dip.
She brought joy and laughter everywhere she went, then she quietly left the party.
Her time here was far too short, but she sure made a lasting impact.
Jesse was my twin sister, and we have matching wombmates tattoos to prove it. Jesse said that we started a band in utero called the Fetal Allstars. She played the Fallopian tubes, and I strummed the umbilical cord.
She played multiple instruments, could read music and had many creative interests. She loved animals, reading, and sitting quietly.
She was a great chef and graduated from culinary school in Madison. She never showed up empty handed, always bearing gifts and cooking feasts.
Jesse was well known for being incredibly funny and witty. She was also thoughtful, generous, and loyal. She valued friendship and was beloved in her community. Jesse was courageous and bold; encouraging others to come out of their shell.
Jesse left a legacy of acceptance, kindness, and inspiring self-expression. Whether she challenged you to a dance battle or made you dress up in costume, being with her was an adventure.
Occasionally, you'd find her on a stage, rapping Eminem backed by a live band, introducing local bands, or even an impromptu comedy set. Jesse especially loved spending time with our mom, who shares her unorthodox quirkiness and compassion for the underdog.
She loved her work family at Alimentari. As their website once said, Alimentari is Madison's #1 place to see Jesse. It's rumored that she now haunts the place, and if you listen closely, you can hear her saying "teamwork makes the dream work" or "smell ya later!". I just started that rumor, but it could be true.
She may have mystery dipped, but her spirit lives on in the many lives she touched with her extraordinary presence, and quite literally through organ and tissue donation.
Jesse is survived by her twin sister Molly Barata and our mom Victoria Fleischauer. Grandma Mary Fleischauer, along with several aunts, uncles, and cousins. As well as her god dog, Fox. Her long-time best friends Mitch Monson, Cari Cimperman and Shannon Sweeney. And of course, Jeff Goldblum.
She is preceded in death by her father Steve Barata, her grandpa Emil Fleischauer, and uncle Kirk. Her cat Pickles recently passed and was there to greet her at the rainbow bridge.
Any contributions to Jesse's memorial fund are much appreciated: https://gofund.me/33c6127f
