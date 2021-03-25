Brain Lee Julson Jr

September 19, 1981 - March 16, 2021
Las Vegas/Belleville, WI - Brian Lee Julson Jr, age 39, passed away unexpectedly on Tuesday, March 16, 2021 at UMC hospital in Las Vegas, NV.
He was born on September 19, 1981, the son of Brian and Elizabeth (Greve) Julson. Brian grew up in Sun Prairie, WI and graduated from Sun Prairie High School, class of 2000.
Brian worked at Home Depot in Madison, WI and Las Vegas, NV before becoming the Property/Area Manager for three mobile home parks in Las Vegas.
Brian enjoyed working on vehicles and playing pool. He had a passion for music, which led to him starting his own DJ and Karaoke business, Blue Chilled Entertainment. Among his favorite memories were the times he spent just hanging out at his neighbor Tom's house, with Chris and Dennis and Tom's family, shooting the breeze and learning the DJ business. Brian enjoyed time at the gun range in Las Vegas and at the Fremont Experience. He also enjoyed visiting his great-aunt Wanda Kahl in Las Vegas and attending church with her.
Brian is survived by his mother Elizabeth (Greve) Julson, his aunt Susan (Greve) Speth (Fred Brown) and uncle Steve (Marcia) Greve, his cousins, Robert (Kristen) Speth, Andrew Greve, Tammy (Tim) Pirkel and Lori (Bill) Smith. He is also survived by his best buddy Halo the cat whom he brought home 20 years ago as a newborn kitten.
Brian was preceded in death by his father Brian Lee Julson Sr, his grandparents Russell & Frances Greve and Donald & Emma Julson, his uncle Donald Julson Jr, and his great-grandmother Millie Kahl.
I want to thank all the doctors and nurses at UMC hospital who helped Brian so valiantly during his health issues. Thank you so much for your hard work and dedication.
There will not be a service. Later, when the pandemic is under control, Brian's ashes will be buried in German Valley Cemetery near Blue Mounds, WI and there will be a celebration of his life.
Condolences can be sent to Bunker's Eden Vale Mortuary, 925 Las Vegas Blvd N., Las, Vegas, NV 89101.
