March 18, 1926 - May 4, 2021
DeForest, WI - The Villages, FL/DeForest, WI
Clarence Bernard Sorensen (Barney), 95, of The Villages, FL, passed away at the Legacy Nursing Home in DeForest, WI on Tuesday, May 4 at 11:46am surrounded by his loving family. Born on March 18, 1926 in Kenosha, WI to the late Theodore and Pearl (Anderson) Sorensen.
Immediately after high school graduation in 1944, Clarence was inducted into the army. He trained as a Glider pilot and was ready to take his first mission over Japan when the war ended. Clarence then helped rescue the US POW's held in Japan receiving the Asiatic Pacific Theater Ribbon with 2 bronze battle stars. Upon discharge from the Army, Clarence worked at American Motors and determined he would rather go to college. He graduated with a business degree and a law degree from the University of WI, Madison. He started work as a lawyer for the Wisconsin Public Service Commission upon graduation and ended his career with the PSC as their Director prior to his retirement in 1986.
Clarence mentioned to his boyhood friend Roy Josephson that he could use some tax deductions. Roy introduced Clarence to Glenda Sheppard, their neighbor who had five children. Clarence (age 43) and Glenda (age 36) made a connection resulting in 51 years of wedded bliss.
Upon retirement, Roy and his wife Betty suggested moving to The Villages, FL where they were already living. Clarence was passionate about golf and was able to play golf 4 to 5 times every week for the next 30 years resulting in 3 Hole in Ones. Clarence volunteered his time at the local City office and together Clarence and Glenda were part of getting the Hope Lutheran Church started.
In 1990, Clarence and Glenda purchased the lot and cabin right next door to Glenda's sister Lila. Their son Brad rebuilt the cabin into a very nice summer home where the Sorensens' met their children and grandchildren every summer for fun on the water and plenty of fishing.
Clarence was preceded in death by brothers Kenneth, Wayne and Theodore Sorensen and by sisters Carolyn Frederick, Margaret Zaylor and Esther Brewster.
Survivors include Glenda Mae (wife of 51 years), Daughter Wendy (Joel) Wiens, Son Bradley (Pam) Petersen and Daughters Pam Higinbotham, Beth Brandt and Amy Petersen. Clarence and Glenda have 12 grandchildren and 21 great grandchildren whom they adore.
A Celebration of Clarence's life was held on Saturday, May 8, 2021 at Winn-Cress Funeral Home, 5785 Hwy. Q, Waunakee, WI. A recording of the service is available on the Cress website. A private interment took place later.
In lieu of flowers, donations to the Alzheimer's Association, 2820 Walton Commons Ln #132, Madison, WI 53718, https://www.alz.org, would be appreciated by the family.
Please share your memories at www.cressfuneralservice.com
Winn-Cress Funeral & Cremation Service
5785 Hwy Q, Waunakee
(608) 849-4513
