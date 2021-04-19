March 30, 1952 - April 11, 2021
Marshall, WI - Marshall-Kenneth R McCloskey, age 69 passed away on April 11, 2021. He was born on March 30, 1952, the son of Helen and Daniel. Ken worked for Maly Tile for many years, retiring in 2019. He lived a very good life, enjoyed hunting and spending time with his friends up at the cabin. Recently Ken became interested in reading books during his free time. Ken most enjoyed spending time with daughter Kristina and precious granddaughter Sylvia Rose.
He is survived by his daughter Kristina (Jon) Herrick, granddaughter Sylvia Rose, sister in law Mary McCloskey, niece Wendy Kerr and nephew Jeff (Jodi) McCloskey. Ken also had a special place in his heart for Chery (Todd) Davidson.
Funeral Mass will be held at St. Albert the Great Catholic Church, 2420 St. Albert Drive, Sun Prairie on Saturday, April 24, 2021 at 11:00 a.m. with Monsignor Donn Heiar presiding. Please share your memories at www.cressfuneralservice.com
