Durwood M. "Rocky" Jones

December 28, 1982 - December 8, 2020
Sun Prairie, WI - Major Durwood "Rocky" M. Jones, age 37, of Sun Prairie lost his life on December 8, 2020.
Rocky was born December 28, 1982 in Roswell, New Mexico, the son of Durwood Lee & Kathryn Jones. Throughout his childhood in Albuquerque, Rocky exuded kindness, intelligence, and a zest for life that he carried into adulthood. He was a beloved son and friend, an accomplished guitarist, athlete, and Eagle Scout. Rocky left New Mexico in 2001 to attend Northwestern University. While there, he met many lifelong friends and was a brother of Phi Kappa Psi fraternity. He was a Big 10 Bass Tournament Champion. He graduated with his bachelor's degree in Integrated Sciences and Mathematics, with a minor in physics, in 2005.
In 2008, Rocky met his future wife, Corinne, while living in Chicago. The two bonded over love of lasagna, music, adventure, and a hatred of pickles. Rocky's zest for life included numerous activities, from skydiving to house music to enjoying "the finer things" in life at the best Chicago restaurants. Most of all, he relished time with friends, old and new.
In 2012, Rocky commissioned as an officer in the United States Air Force. After years of training to fly the F-16, he and Corinne moved to Madison, Wisconsin, to join the 115th Fighter Wing. Subsequently known as "Hawk" Jones, he lived out his dream of being a fighter pilot. Hawk truly loved his job, an achievement not all can claim. Hawk deployed three times and was a decorated combat veteran.
Rocky and Corinne lovingly welcomed two sons, George and Roger, as well as their dogs, Lana and Archer, into their family. Of all Rocky's accomplishments, his family was his greatest. He showered us with love, kindness, and humor daily. He was the most beloved and amazing husband and the absolute best daddy.
Rocky is survived by his wife, Corinne; sons George and Roger; parents Lee and Kathy; brother Robert (Lindsay) Jones; mother-in-law Diane (Leon) Groves; father-in-law Stuart (Marlene) Chinnery; brothers-in-law Patrick (Rebeca Bell) Chinnery and Philip Chinnery; a nephew, nieces, and numerous aunts, uncles, and cousins.
He is preceded in death by his grandparents Durwood O. and Louise R. Jones; Robert A. & Elizabeth C. Martin; and daughter Friend.
A public visitation will be held from 4-7:00 PM on Friday, April 16, 2021 at Cress Funeral Home, 1310 Emerald Terrace, Sun Prairie, WI 53590. Memorial service will be PRIVATE.
