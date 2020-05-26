Kevin Dale McClarnon

Kevin McClarnon, of Burnsville, MN, passed away suddenly May 20 at the age of 59. He was born on March 28, 1961 in Green Bay, WI to Ken and Jean McClarnon. The fourth of five children, he was affectionately known as “Baby Dale” and was sweet from the very start. Born and raised in Wisconsin, he was imprinted at an early age on the importance of being a Packer fan in “God’s Country”. He graduated from Sun Prairie High School and went on to receive a degree in Business Economics from University of Minnesota Morris. A lifelong learner, he returned to school for accounting, earned his CMA, and spent his career working for Summit EnviroSolutions.
Kevin met Kim in 1987 and found out what it meant to be head over heels. In Kim, he had a lifelong adventure partner who matched him in drive, wit, and zest for life. They married in 1989. Together Kevin and Kim raised three daughters. Kevin’s greatest joy was being a girl dad. With his soft heart and open arms, he made his family feel cared for and supported. He never missed a tennis match, band concert, Girl Scout function, or opportunity to embarrass his daughters.
In leading by example, he taught the importance of hustle, being yourself, unconditional love, and the proper way to drink a beer (in a glass). He was always up for a challenge, whether it was creating a signature hairstyle “The KeVon,” the impossibility of coaching an 8th grade girls’ softball team, or hiking to the bottom of the Grand Canyon.
He had an infectious sense of humor and those who had the privilege of making him laugh knew how wonderful it was to be surrounded by his chuckle. Kevin was the funniest guy and couldn’t resist cracking a joke to lighten any setting. No joke too dumb, no gag too trivial, no subject off limits, no setting inappropriate.
A self-proclaimed "pro" pickleball player, he loved learning, talking, playing, and preaching the sport. He loved playing chess with Ken (his dad), doing the crossword with Kim, and cuddling with Roxie (his pup).
He is preceded in death by his mother Jean and brother Mike. He is survived by many, including four of the luckiest women who will spend the rest of their lives in the glow of knowing what it meant to be loved by him. Wife Kim; daughters Brenna (Shawn), Casey, and Ella(David); Father Ken; Siblings Colleen (Mark), Terry (Dave), and Steve (Deb).
Visitation: Wednesday May 27 3-7 p.m. White Funeral Home, 12804 Nicollet Ave., Burnsville, MN (952-894-5080)
Funeral: Thursday May 28 12 p.m.-family only per COVID restrictions but available for live stream on YouTube, please search St. John the Baptist Catholic Church, Savage, MN
