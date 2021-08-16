June 6, 1945 - August 11, 2021
Sun Prairie, WI - Helmer R. Utphall, age 76, joined his heavenly Father August 11, 2021. He passed peacefully with his family at his side. Helmer was born June 6, 1945, the third of four children, to Everett and Goldie Utphall. He was raised in Altoona, WI. Upon graduating high school, Helmer joined the Army and proudly served for 3 years. He returned to the Eau Claire area and resided there until 1976. Helmer married his wife Barbara in 1976, and together, they moved to the Sun Prairie area where they raised their family.
Helmer is survived by his wife Barbara; daughter Christina Koch (Justin); son Geoffrey Utphall (Brooke); and grandchildren Ava, Brody, Nolan, and Deklan. He is further survived by sisters Mary Thalacker and Fran Solem as well as many nieces, nephews, and in-laws. He was preceded in death by his parents, brother Sonny, brothers-in-law John Thalacker and Brian Solem, and nephew Jason Solem.
Helmer will be brought to his final place of rest in a private service at Sun Prairie Memory Gardens with full military honors.
A celebration of life will be held from 4-7:00 PM on Friday, August 20, 2021 at the Sun Prairie VFW Post #9362, 349 South Walker Way, Sun Prairie, WI 53590 where Helmer was a lifetime member.
Cress Funeral Service
1310 Emerald Terrace
Sun Prairie, WI 53590
608-837-9054
Please share your memories at