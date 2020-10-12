Venida M. Haag Barman

May 25, 1937 - October 6, 2020
Sun Prairie, WI - SUN PRAIRIE—Barman, Venida Marie (Haag), age 83, passed away peacefully on October 6, 2020. Born on May 25, 1937 in the Town of Dane to Joseph L. Haag and Louisa (Esser) Haag. Venida married Donald J. Barman on October 4, 1955 at St. Michael's Catholic Church in Dane, WI. She was a member of St. Albert the Great Catholic Church for many years.
Venida (Mom) knew hard work growing up on the family farm being the sixth of ten children. Mom and Dad raised their eight children on a farm in Sun Prairie. She enjoyed being outside, sewing, cooking, and canning her garden goods. Mom loved to play cards; sheepshead and euchre were her favorites. Mom also enjoyed visiting family, friends, and her classmates.
In 2005, Mom suffered a stroke. She worked hard at having to relearn how to do everything from walking and talking to writing left-handed.
During her time in assisted living, Venida made new friends and enjoyed Word Searches and putting together jigsaw puzzles; so much so, that she was known as the "puzzle lady."
Venida is survived by her children, Anita, Sue (Steve) Zimbrich, Donnie Jr. (Sue), Judy (Jim) Geisthardt, Gary (Yvonne Dahl), Jeff (Lisa), and son-in-law Neal Krisher, along with 14 grandchildren, Chris (Nicki), Nick and Kim Zimbrich, Robyn (Matt) Ehrke and Trisha (Tad) Garrelts, Eric and Brad Geisthardt, Sarah Barman and Katie (Patrick) Overland, Matthew, Danielle, and Mitchell Barman, Andrew and Dave Krisher, and four great-grandchildren Matt Jr. and Carly Ehrke and Jaden and Hoyt Garrelts, with two more on the way.
Venida is further survived by her sisters, Donna Werla, Jean Ripp, Louise Dresen, and Barbara Dresen, and many other nieces and nephews.
Preceding her in death are her parents; husband; daughters, Cheryl Barman and LuAnn Krisher; brothers, Cyril, Linus, Robert, and Joseph Haag; and sister Evangeline Kalscheuer.
The family wishes to thank the staff at Oak Park Place for the care of Venida for over nine years and Agrace HospiceCare and Cress Funeral Service for their services.
Venida will be brought to her final place of rest in a private family service at Sacred Heart Catholic Cemetery in Sun Prairie. In lieu of flowers, memorials can be made to Agrace HospiceCare, St. Albert the Great Catholic Church, or a charity of your choice.
"Thank you, Mom, for being you. Love you."
